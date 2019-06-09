Cebuana beauty queen grateful for Pinoys’ support for her Bb. Pilipinas Grand Int’l 2018 journey

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hours before she officially turned over her crown, Cebuana beauty queen Eva Psychee Patalinjug says, “Philippines” for the last time.

The Lapu-Lapu City native took to Instagram as she expressed love to Filipinos who supported her entire journey.

“For the last time, Eva Psychee Patalinjug, PHILIPPINES! Will forever be grateful to everyone who has been part of my journey. Hanggang sa dulo, Mahal ko kayo Pilipinas,” she captioned her photo.

Patalinjug was one of the titleholders last year where she won the Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 title.

She represented the Philippines in Miss Grand International 2018 in Myanmar.

In a message sent to CDN Digital, she confirmed that she will continue her law school after her Binibining Pilipinas 2018 stint.

She will also be full time handling her food business in Cebu.

“I am gonna miss the pageant scene,” she said.

Before making it to Binibining Pilipinas 2018, she won several titles like Mutya ng Pilipinas – Asia Pacific International 2014, Miss Cebu 2014 first runner-up, Miss PRISAA 2010, Mutya ng Palarong Pambansa 2008, and Miss CVRAA 2007./dbs