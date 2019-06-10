Archdiocese, CLI unveils redesign of Patria de Cebu project

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has given its approval to the redesign of the Patria de Cebu project that will retain the building’s original look in its final design.

Rene Escalante, chairman of the board of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), said Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) has made a commitment to preserve at least 80 percent of the original structure.

In a press conference held this morning, June 10, at the Patria de Cebu Museum, Escalante said that the building’s original facade would be retained although the NHCP has allowed Cebu Landmasters to make minor revision like the widening of the entrance for security purposes.

Escalante also credited the Archdiocese of Cebu and CLI since their cooperation enabled the commission to resolve concerns on the project’s design.

Jose Franco Soberano, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), explained that the new design will retain 80 to 90 percent of the original structure.

“We will reinforce the structure to improve the stability (of original structure). We are eyeing to incorporate a museum component to display the history of the building, ” Soberano said.

He added that other areas in the original structure would be allocated for commercial use.

“The final design of Patria de Cebu is a collaboration between the Archdiocese of Cebu, the CLI and key stakeholders,” said CLI president and chief executive officer Jose Soberano III.

“It was agreed that it was crucial in the redevelopment to keep the main Patria building while integrating it with a new practical structure to preserve Patria’s heritage for the people.”

Fr. Brian Brigoli, chairperson of the Cebu Archdiocesan Commission for the Cultural Heritage said the retention of the original structure is a product of conscientious dialog among stakeholders.

“Today we are launching a beautiful endeavor,” Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said during his welcome message.

Building reconstruction is expected to start in October while its commercial operations is already set to begin on July 2022./dcb