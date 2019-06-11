Over 11K jobs available at simultaneous Independence Day job fairs in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and other government agencies will conduct simultaneous Independence Day job and business fairs in Central Visayas on Wednesday, June 12.

In a statement, Regional Director Salome Siaton said a total of 11,672 vacancies await jobseekers at three local and overseas job fair venues in Bohol, Negros Oriental and Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Siaton, the jobs and business fair in Lapu-Lapu City would be held at the Hoopsdome located along the Humay-Humay road and would be patterned after the concept of Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan (TNK) Job and Business Fairs.

The jobs fair will be offering 7,090 jobs from 21 participating employers. Of this number, around 2,650 job orders are for local employment while about 4,440 are for overseas employment opportunities.

For the business component of the fair, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will be doing one-on-one business coaching and registration of Barangay Micro-Business Enterprise (BMBE) and Business Name in its Negosyo Center.

Also, DTI will coordinate with participating companies to conduct a Diskwento Caravan or the selling of discounted items such as school supplies; kitchen wares; medicine; donuts; and other frozen/processed products.

Under the Livelihood or Kabuhayan component and in close coordination with PESO-Lapu-Lapu City, livelihood beneficiaries will be showcasing products generated through the livelihood assistance they received from the DOLE.

“Of course, the One-Stop-Shop services will be available for everyone as well. We have partnered with several agencies that will be rendering services to our clients for free. The RTWPB will also be accommodating queries on Kasambahay (househelp),” Siaton added.

The government agencies that will render services at the Hoopsdome in Lapu-Lapu include the Social Security System, Home Development Mutual Fund, Philippine Health Insurance Corp., National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Statistics Authority, Bureau of Internal Revenue, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, National Reintegration Center for OFWS and the Professional Regulation Commission.

Meanwhile, the local and overseas job fairs will also be held at the Lambert Macias Sports and Cultural Center in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental and in Bohol province.

Over 2,600 jobs are available for Negros Oriental applicants while Bohol will make available more than 1,800 job vacancies.

During said Independence Day Job Fairs, the DOLE-7 will also be hiring government interns under its Government Internship Program (GIP). These interns would be tasked to profile child laborers, senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Central Visayas, Siaton said./dcb