Samantha Lo wins Bb. Pilipinas Grand International; marks third year for Cebu’s winning streak

QUEZON CITY, Philippines — Beauty queen Samantha Ashley Lo won the Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International crown on June 9, 2019, making it the third year for a Cebuana to earn the title after competing in the Binibining Pilipinas pageant.

Lo, a model and Binibining Cebu Tourism 2017 winner, delivered a consistent and solid performance throughout the entire competition, bringing along her strengths in catwalk and public speaking.

Lo was crowned by 2018 winner, Eva Psychee Patalinjug, also a Cebuana.

Another Cebuana, Elizabeth Clenci, won the same crown in 2017 and went on to represent the Philippines in the Miss Grand International pageant in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, where she finished as second runner-up.

2019 is a productive year for Cebu as Lo won the Binibining Pilipinas-Grand International crown and Gazini Christiana Ganados won the Miss Universe Philippines title.

Lo represented Cebu City while Ganados wore the Talisay City sash.

Ilene De Vera, who represented Mandaue City, did not make it to the Top 25 semifinalists.

During the question and answer portion, basketball player Christian Standhardinger asked Lo: “What is your best non-physical asset and why do you say so?”

Lo replied that her best non-physical asset is the “spirit.”

“I believe that when we have a strong spirit, a strong aura, we shine from within, we spread it. It’s a beautiful butterfly effect and I continue to encourage everyone to have positivity and show love. There’s no need for negativity, there’s nothing productive about it. Let’s continue to shine and show love, ” says Lo.

The following is the complete list of winners:

Binibining Pilipinas 2019

Miss Universe Philippines: Gazini Ganados (Talisay City, Cebu)

Bb. Pilipinas-International: Bea Patricia Magtanong (Bataan)

Bb. Pilipinas-Supranational: Resham Ramirez Saeed (Maguindanao)

Bb. Pilipinas-Grand International: Samantha Lo (Cebu City)

Bb. Pilipinas-Intercontinenta: Emma Tiglao (Pampanga)

Bb. Pilipinas-Globe:Leren Mae Bautista

1st Runner-up: Maria Andrea Abesamis (Pasig City)

2nd Runner-up: Samantha Bernardo (Palawan). /bmjo