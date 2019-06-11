Cebu Sharks open bid in MPBL Lakandula Cup on June 14

Cebu City, Philippines—Fans of the Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol will not have to wait long to see their team get into the action as it debuts in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakandula Cup against the Bulacan Kuyas on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Bacoor, Cavite.

The Sharks are keen on getting off to a fast start and avoid the malaise that gripped the team during the early stages of the season last year.

According to the team’s lone All Star, Patrick Jan Cabahug, the team is acclimating itself to the new surroundings after moving their training camp to Manila over a week ago.

Read more: Cebuano Mac Tallo released by NLEX, to play for MPBL’s Bacolod Masters

“It’s been more than a week since we’re back here in Manila, I’m glad to say everything is going smoothly with the team. Everyone is cooperating with Coach Titing (Manalili) because we all have one goal and that is to win,” said Cabahug.

With the MPBL raising the curtains on its third season on Wednesday, Cabahug said the excitement is palpable within the team, especially with most of the core intact along with several notable additions led by flamboyant guard Eliud Poligrates.

“Everybody is focused and determined to win especially this first game because we need a good start,” Cabahug said.

Bulacan, however, will be no pushovers as they boast of a formidable frontline bannered by bruising forwards Jay-R Taganas and former Cesafi Rookie-MVP, Wowie Escosio, a product of the University of the Visayas. /bmjo