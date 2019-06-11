PNP urges victims of Kapa, other investment scams to file complaints

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday urged victims of the Kapa-Community Ministry International Inc. and other investment scams to file complaints.

PNP spokesperson Col. Bernard Banac said that even after police raided some Kapa offices, only a few complainants have come forward to testify on the group’s alleged illegal operations.

“Ang panawagan natin sa lahat na naging bahagi ng investment scam na ito ay makipagtulungan po sa ating awtoridad,” Banac said in a press briefing at Camp Crame.

(We encourage all who became part of this investment scam to cooperate with authorities.)

According to Banac, additional complaints will strengthen the case against Kapa officials and against those in other investment scams that mostly operate in Southern Mindanao.

Banac said victims of these investment scams may come forward to either the PNP or the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) which are tasked to investigate.

Kapa and similar groups were earlier tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte, who also ordered the conduct of probes and if warranted, shut down these companies.

READ: Duterte wants Kapa, other investment scams probed, shut down

Banac said authorities have confiscated documents proving the “operations” of Kapa.

He also urged the public, even police officers, to be wary of such investment scams. (Editor: Mike U. Frialde)