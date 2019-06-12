Briones encourages teachers to emphasize local heroes in history, social studies lessons

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines —Every town has a hero who fought for freedom.

Amid the celebration of the country’s 121st Independence Day, Education Secretary Leonor Briones urged teachers to emphasize the integration of local history in social sciences discussion.

Briones said students must learn to recognize the local leaders that revolted against the three sets of foreign powers that colonized the country.

“We have to include local history when we teach our students. Alongside them (Luzon heroes), we also have the heroes of the Visayas and our learners have to learn about them also,” Briones said.

“Those in Luzon have to learn that there are more than 8 provinces which resisted Spanish domination,” she added.

Briones represented President Rodrigo Duterte in Malayan 2019, the center of the Independence Day celebration in the country which was held at the Mactan Liberty Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Dr. Rene Escalante, chairperson of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), earlier said that the commission chose Lapu-Lapu City to host this year’s celebration to put emphasis on the upcoming quincentennial anniversary of the Battle of Mactan, the first victorious resistance against foreign colonizers.

“Siya ang pinakauna nga bayani nga nag-resist sa Spanish colonization. Pero wala mag-inusara si Lapulapu. During the Philippine Revolution, bisan ang atong ray sa Bisaya wala maapil sa bandila kay layo man ta sa eight provinces, kusog pod kaayo ang resistance and revolution against Spain,” Briones said.

(Lapulapu was the first hero who resisted Spanish colonization but he was not alone. During the Philippine Revolution, even if the Visayas is not part of the eight rays of the sun in our flag symbolizing the eight revolting provinces, there was also a very strong resistance and revolution here against Spain.)

Briones called on Filipinos to remember that resistance to colonial rule did not only happen in Luzon.

“Sometimes we forget that we have local heroes and the heroes of the revolution. The heroes who defended us against three sets of foreign invaders did not only come from the major provinces but also from all over the country. The Muslims, they resisted the domination for hundreds of years,” she said.

Although local history is already included in the learning materials of social science subjects, Briones also encouraged teachers to tap local references to elaborate discussions on the local heroes and revolution leaders. / celr