Accident slows down traffic flow at north bound lane of CSCR tunnel

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vehicular traffic at the north bound lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) slowed down for at least two hours after a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) accidentally hit the gutter of the tunnel’s center island before it fell on one side.

Patrolman Harvey Cabanes of the Traffic Patrol Group of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that the vehicle driver, who was identified as a certain Jesus Aure, 33, of Kabangkalan City, Negros Occidental, injured his right hand during the accident.

The driver was attended to by responding medics but refused to be brought to the hospital for the treatment of his injured hand, Cabanes told CDN Digital.

Aure’s mother, Jocelyn, who was in her 60s, was unharmed.

Cabanes said that Aure, who is in Cebu for a vacation, was travelling on the north bound lane of the CSCR tunnel past 1 p.m. today, June 12, when a still unidentified woman suddenly crossed the road.

Aure, Cabanes said, tried to avoid from hitting the woman and maneuvered his vehicle to the left, the reason why the tire on its driver’s side hit the gutter, causing it to fall on one side.

The accident obstructed the inner lane of the two-lane north bound road of the CSCR tunnel for at least two hours causing vehicle flow in the area to slow down./dcb