Lusad Teatro’s first show in Bantayan, Cebu on June 15

Cebu City, Philippines—A community theater is set to launch its first show in Bantayan town in Bantayan Island, northern Cebu on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Director Eli Razo, the founder of Lusad Teatro, confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that their theater performance will be called “Layag,” an English term for the word sail.

“It is all about the stories of the island. We will tackle social awareness and relevance especially the issues in the island,” Razo said.

Read more: Cebuano screenwriter hopes to strengthen theater industry in Bantayan

“Layag” will feature Bisaya, Tagalog, and English monologues, which are translated to Bantayanon language written by local writers.

This will also feature two one-act plays titled “Hustisya” and “Mamana,” written by Bantayanons Sheila Bacolod and Sharon Almoceran, respectively.

Performers in “Layag” are Alyssa Mae Tinga, Abigail Villacarlos, Rhealyn Esgana, Joeshe Sarabia, Julie Ann Arreglado, Mardjel Seares, Louwela Pacilan, Cloyd Ribo, Janry Villarino, Ariel Amazan, and Lemuel Borinaga.

Read more: Group in Bantayan Island searching for new theatre artists

The show will also be co-directed by Delio Delgado. Technical stage and stage manager are Inday Bibs Almoceran and April Villacampa, respectively.

The play will start at 7:30 p.m. It will run for one hour and thirty minutes.

The venue will be at the Byay Hubahib in Barangay Binaobao, Bantayan town.

Byay Hubahib is an ancestral house in Bantayan which was ravaged by Supertyphoon Yolanda and has been converted to a venue for performance, art, and culture in the town.

Lusad Teatro, created in 2018, aims to create a community theater from the three towns of Bantayan Island which are Santa Fe, Bantayan, and Madridejos.

“This is a perfect avenue for creativity and [sending a] message,” he said. /bmjo