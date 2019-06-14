Trillanes: Let Kapa ‘operate temporarily’ so it can return fund to members

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Friday said the government should allow Kapa Community Ministry International Inc. (Kapa) to “operate temporarily” so it could return the money it collected from its members.

“Para sa gobyerno, habang iniimbestigahan nila kung ano man ang violation, payagan ang Kapa na magoperate temporarily, at least 30 days, para mabigyan ito ng pagkakataong isaoli ang mga naiiwang pera na hawak nila para sa kanilang myembro,” Trillanes said in a statement.

“Gayundin, sa lalong madaling panahon, gumawa ang gobyerno ng inventory ng mga nakuha nilang pera or property mula sa Kapa at gumawa ng distribution plan para sa pag distribute nito sa mga myembro ng Kapa,” the senator added.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered the immediate shutdown of the Surigao del Sur-based religious corporation for allegedly soliciting investments from its members.

Thousands of Kapa members gathered in a prayer rally on Thursday, urging President Rodrigo Duterte to reconsider his closure order on the religious corporation.

Kapa founder Joel Apolinario also said that Duterte wanted to meet him in Davao City to discuss the closure.

“We have done no violation. Everything we’re doing complies with the Constitution,” Apolinario insisted. “If God is with us, who can be against us?”

