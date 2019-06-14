Motorcycle-riding gunman kills security guard in Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jay Fernando Cruz did not see his fifth day after turning 48 years old four days ago.

Cruz, a security guard, was shot dead by an unidentified motorcycle-riding gunman as the former was cruising along the street in his motorcycle near the bridge in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 3 a.m. on June 14, said Corporal Fred Carba of the Mambaling Police Precinct in an interview with CDN Digital.

This was the second shooting in Cebu involving a motorcycle-riding gunman in a span of at least eight hours. The first one happened in Toledo City at past 7 p.m. on June 13, where a former seaman was shot dead in front of his house.

Read more: Former seaman shot dead in front of his house in Toledo

In the Cebu City shooting incident, Cruz of Maria Gochan St. in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, was believed to be heading to his work when the assailant in another motorcycle cruised beside him and shot him in the head.

Cruz was hit in the jaw with the bullet exiting through the other side of the head.

Police found the bloodied Cruz lying under his Honda Click motorcycle at the side of the road.

Carba said that they identified Cruz through his driver’s license.

He also said that they were trying to review footage of security cameras in the area and were looking for witnesses that perhaps could shed light on the shooting incident./dbs