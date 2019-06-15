LTFRB-7 calls on LGUs: Submit route rationalization plans to open new routes for unserved areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) is calling on local government units (LGUs) to submit their route rationalization plans as the agency will start implementing the point-to-point system for utility vehicle (UV) Express on Sunday, June 16.

Eduardo Montealto, LTFRB-7 regional director, said the route rationalization plan will identify both unserved and over-served routes by any public utility vehicles (PUVs).

So far, only Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova town and the municipalities located in Camotes Island have submitted their plans.

Montealto said the plans are needed so that new routes and new franchisees will be open to better serve the riding public.

Some commuters earlier raised their concerns on the implementation of the point-to-point system for UV Express, more commonly known as vehicles-for-hire (V-Hire), because there were areas unserved by public utility jeepneys (PUJs) such as the North Reclamation Area (NRA) and South Road Properties (SRP).

The point-to-point system is a policy which prohibits the loading and unloading of passengers outside the V-Hire terminals.

This week, LTFRB-7 has been posting tarpaulins in different V-Hire terminals to remind them of the implementation of the new policy.

V-Hire drivers, who would be caught violating the policy, will face a penalty ranging from P5,000 to P15,000 while their franchise will be suspended, cancelled or revoked, especially if they are found to be habitual violators.

The apprehended vehicle will also be impounded.

Montealto said LTFRB-7 had conducted capacity building trainings to LGUs in November and December 2018 to guide them in creating route rationalization plans.

“We wanted the LGUs to identify areas that needs to open new routes because they are more familiar of their localities,” he added.

He said that they have required LGUs to start submitting these plans in June 2019. / celr