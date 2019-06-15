Cebu teams gear up for 3×3 Patriot’s Cup’s first leg on June 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Two teams from Cebu will try to raise the city’s banner up high as they compete in the first leg of the Chooks to Go Pilipinas 3×3 Patriot’s Cup on Sunday, June 16 at the SM City Seaside Cebu.

The Max4-Birada Cebu of head coach Dondon Hontiveros will trot out a quartet composed of former University of Southern Philippine Foundation foreign student-athlete, Rich Managor; former Southwestern University-Phinma wingman Mark Panerio; Prince Canete; and University of Cebu standout, Darrell Shane Menina.

The Cebuanos will kick things off at 10:45 a.m. when they battle the Inoza-Gulf Supreme Boosters Bulacan team of Clarence Graham, Kobe Caranongan, Raymark Matias and Loius Montes.

Then, at 12:40 p.m., Max4-Birada Cebu will tangle with the defending champions Gold’s Gym Pasig Kings, which will have Dylan Ababou, Taylor Statham, Joshua Munzon and Nikola Pavlovic.

Cebu will have another team in the competition in guest team, SWU-Phinma.

The Cobras will feature Cesafi All Stars Shaquille Imperial and Red Cachuela as well as Dyll Roncal and Lamine Thiam.

SWU-Phinma battles Mindoro at 11:00 a.m. and then, Balanga, which will feature UAAP Mythical Five member Alvin Pasaol and ex-pro Karl Dehesa, at 12:40 p.m. / celr