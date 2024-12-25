Marcos Christmas message: Love, peace, happiness for Filipinos

– President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday has expressed optimism that love and peace will prevail, as Filipinos reflect on the true meaning of Christmas.

In his message, Marcos said Christmas is a crucial part of the core beliefs of the Filipino faithful, as the occasion allows them to experience God’s presence “in its nearest and most intimate form, evoking gratitude, kindness, and happiness to one and all.”

He said the celebration and significance of the birth of Jesus Christ transcend the constraints of religion, extending its invitation of joy and thanksgiving to everyone “no matter their background”.

“As Filipinos, take this highly anticipated chance to come home, reconnect with loved ones, and relish the blessings of the past year, I call on everyone to reflect on what is truly important: Living a life of meaning and purpose,” Marcos said.

“By doing so, may the bustle and spirit of Christmas make love and peace abound in every household and instill in us a deeper appreciation of the strength that comes from our relationship with Christ and each other,” he added.

Marcos enjoined everyone to help him realize his vision for a “Bagong Pilipinas” (New Philippines) by “emulate[ing] the light that led the wise men to meet the infant in the manger so others may see and experience the hope that the Lord Almighty freely offers to us all.”

Find time to travel

In another video message, Marcos, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and their sons, Senior House Deputy Majority Leader and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro, Joseph Simon and William Vincent, encouraged the public to visit tourist destinations in the country during the holiday season.

Rep. Marcos called on Filipinos to spend the holidays in places with festive Christmas decorations, while Simon urged them to visit the beautiful churches in the country.

Vincent, on the other hand, stressed the importance of spending Christmas with family and friends.

“Ang Paskong Pilipino ang pinakamasayang Pasko sa buong mundo. Kaya naman, sa kabila ng anumang pagsubok o pinagdadaanan, hindi ma-i-aalis sa atin ang magdiwang, simple man ang pamamaraan (Filipino Christmas is the happiest Christmas in the world. That’s why, despite any trials or experiences, we can’t stop celebrating, even if our way of celebrating is simple),” Marcos said.

“Hindi naman kailangang magarbo, dahil nasaan mang sulok ng bansa, anuman ang ating kalagayan, ang Pasko sa Pilipino ay pagmamahalan at pagbibigayan. Ang Pasko sa Pilipino ay pamilya (It doesn’t have to be fancy, because no matter where in the country we are, regardless of our circumstances, Christmas in the Philippines is about love and giving. Christmas in the Philippines is about family),” he added. (PNA)

