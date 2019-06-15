Doggo owner’s post catches netizens’ eyes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man’s best friend needs a treat!

A post from a Facebook user Sean Red Fernan featuring a dog having birthday celebration caught the attention of the netizens.

Fernan showed how he loves his dog named Padfoot after he gave him a feast on his special day on Tuesday, June 11 and he posted the memorable moments online.

“Happy 4th birthday to the most loving, sweet, and clingy puppy of mine! Ikaw ang kuya sa tanan puppies, Padfoot. Ayaw’g ka selos sa imung mga igsuon kanang mag hagwa2x mi, big boy naman ka. But you will always be loved haaa! Thank you for giving me so much joy for the past 4 years. I love you sooo sooo much Always” Fernan said in his post.

(Happy 4th birthday to the most loving, sweet, and clingy puppy of mine! You are the eldest among the puppies, Padfoot. Don’t be jealous if we play with your siblings. You are a big boy. But you will always be loved. Thank you for giving me so much joy for the past 4 years. I love you sooo sooo much. Always)

In the post, Fernan also uploaded a 24-second video while his dogs were playing ‘Pabitin’ game which is usually played during birthday parties and fiestas.

As of this writing, June 15, the viral post garnered 288 reactions and 6,430 shares while the video alone gathered 24,2019 reactions and 26,448 shares and has been continuously shared online.

In early June an online post of a dressed up dog clinging to his owner on a motorcycle also amused a lot of netizens. The post also went viral./dbs

