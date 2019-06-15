Michael V does parody of Cebuano singer JK Labajo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It cannot be denied that Cebuano singer JK Labajo’s song, “Buwan” is one of the popular Original Pilipino Music (OPM) today.

Recently, it was named as Song of the Year during the MYX Music Awards 2019.

Read more: Cebuano singer’s ‘Buwan’ is MYX Music Awards’ song of the year

With Labajo’s popularity, Kapuso artist and comedian Michael V can’t help but make a parody of the Cebuano singer.

The parody titled “Naman,” where the comedian portrayed as JK Langpo, was released by GMA Network’s Facebook page on June 14, Friday.

“Bubble Gang Parody: “NAMAN” by JK Langpo (‘Buwan’ by JK Labajo parody),” the caption reads.

Based on the video, the Kapuso comedian wears a black shirt and long wig while playing a guitar.

As of 12 noon of June 15, Michael V’s parody video has more than 1.6 million views.

“Bubble Gang” is a comedy gag show and one of the longest shows in Kapuso Network. /dbs