UV Lancers notch OT win against SHS-Adc Magis Eagles in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas Baby Lancers outhustled the Cebu Landmasters-SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles in overtime, 68-65, to remain unbeaten in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The win was UV’s third in as many games to keep them ahead of the pack in the high school division. It almost did not happen as the Baby Lancers squandered a four-point lead with just seconds remaining after Ateneo de Cebu guard Mike Boniel scored on a layup to tie the game at 62-all and send the game to overtime.

However, UV kept their wits about them in the extra session and got points from Christian Alilin and Albert Sacayan to push them to the win.

Maynard Bajo led UV with 18 points while Sacayan added 15. Alilin ended up with 10.

Boniel led Ateneo de Cebu with 14 markers.

Read more: USC Warriors rout USJ-R Jaguars in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

Meanwhile in the first game, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Baby Panthers defeated the University of San Jose-Recoletos Baby Jaguars, 75-69. Christopher Isabelo and Kyle Ochavo each had 12 to pace USPF while Jack Suello pitched in 10./dbs