Working dad’s wish on Father’s Day: Family photo with wife, all his 6 children

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As early as 8 a.m. on June 16, Sunday, July Miranda has been standing outside the Magellan’s Cross in Cebu City.

Miranda was holding his digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera hoping to have churchgoers to ask to have their photos taken.

He is paid P50 for each photo. During Sundays, Miranda earns P800 while on regular days he earns P500.

This was how the 63-year-old photographer spent his Father’s Day instead of celebrating with his family in San Francisco, Camotes Island.

“Maayo na lang naa’y kita karong adlawa,” he smiled while speaking to CDN Digital.

(At least I earn today.)

Miranda has been a photographer since 1974 after he ended his career as a soldier in 1970.

A native of Iloilo City, his first stint as a photographer was taking photos in Luneta helping his friend who ran a studio in Manila.

His family moved to Cebu in 2004 since Miranda’s wife is a native of San Francisco, Camotes Island.

Though he was not able to celebrate Father’s Day with his family on Sunday, he is happy that his six children and wife greeted him through text and calls.

“Pero mo uli ko sa isla karong Lunes bahala og late na Father’s Day, makita lang nako asawa ug isa ka anak,” he said.

(But I will go home to Camotes Island this Monday even if it would be a late Father’s Day with my wife and one of my children.)

His five other children have been living in other parts of the country like in Ilocos, Zamboanga, and Manila after they got their own families.

Miranda could not remember when was the last time that he celebrated Father’s Day with six children and wife.

What is his wish for Father’s Day?

His wish is for him to continuously express love and support to whatever his children’s decision in life may bring them.

Miranda is also hopeful to have a family photo again with his children.

The 63-year-old photographer said their family photo was damaged during a demolition that happened before in Paco, Manila.

“Dugay na kaayo to nahitabo. Dili nako kahinumdum. Depende siguro og magkakita mi og balik tanan kay akong mga anak naa na sa’y ilang pamilya,” he said.

(The demolition happened a long time ago. I could not remember the year. If time permits for us to gather, I also want to have a family photo with them again.)/dbs