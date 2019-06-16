Ganados, other Bb. Pilipinas winners make ‘ASAP Natin To’ appearance

CEBU Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Christiana Ganados checks off one thing in her bucket list today, June 16.

The Cebuana beauty queen together with Binibining Pilipinas winners Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2019 Resham Ramirez Saeed, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2019 Samantha Lo, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao, Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Bautista, and Binibining Pilipinas 2019 first runner-up Aya Abesamis appeared on ABS-CBN’s Sunday variety show, “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

The 23-year-old country’s bet for Miss Universe 2019 updated her fans through photos she shared on her Instagram post.

“Well-deserved tick off my bucket list: To perform in ASAP. Thank you, ABS-CBN,” she captioned her photos.

The new set of queens sashayed at the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage while Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan sang the, “Raise Your Flag.”

Aside from Ganados, Cebu City’s Lo also took to Instagram as she expressed gratitude to “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

“Raise your flag. Thank you for having us today @asapofficial, it was a fun production number especially getting to sashay sashay away in my beautiful sunshine gold dress designed by @marcrancy,” Lo said.

This is not the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 winners’ first television appearance in ABS-CBN after winning the pageant last week.

They also had a guesting in “Umagang Kay Ganda” last Thursday, June 13./dbs