DVMF confiscates banned meat products from grocery stores

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) in Cebu City has already started to confiscate banned meat products which they found on the shelves of grocery stores and public markets during an inspection last week.

The confiscated items consisted of 75 cans of maling and pork stew products.

“(The) canned goods (that) our office confiscated from supermarkets and public markets and will be submitted to FDA (Food and Drugs Administration),” DVMF Chief Alice Utlang posted on her Facebook page at 11 a.m. today, June 17, 2019 .

The confiscation was in compliance with the FDA advisory on the ban of meat products manufactured starting August 18, 2018 and coming from countries with cases of the African swine fever.

Utlang said they already conducted a total of four inspections since last month to monitor the display of the banned meat products in the city.