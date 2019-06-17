5 wedding venues to consider on your special day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — You recently got engaged and you’re now in the planning stage of your wedding.

You are definitely hearing the wedding bells ringing but the question is… where do you want your special day to be held?

As this generation leaves more room for couples to unleash their creativity and decide whichever way they want to celebrate their union, CDN Digital presents possible wedding venues for you to choose from.

Read on.

Church wedding

For those who want a classic touch to their union, getting married in a church is the ultimate venue. This kind of wedding is perfect for couples who want to honor traditions. Getting married inside a church is often considered as a solemn union. It’s grand and serene at the same time. There are several pluses to this including the fact that getting married inside a church means that you do not have to worry about the weather on your special day.

Garden wedding

Get closer to nature as you utter your “I dos.” Enjoy your union under the clear skies with the beauty of nature as your background. This kind of wedding venue can cover both the wedding ceremony and the reception. No need for ultra grandiose backdrop or set-up because, with just a few touches, your wedding will come out naturally stunning.

Beach wedding

Do you both love the sea?

A beach wedding is perfect for couples who want to keep their union intimate with the sound of the waves crashing on the shore and the feel of sand on their feet. This is a perfect venue for couples who met at the beach. What better way to seal your union than celebrating it in the place where you first laid eyes on each other? There is so much to look forward for when you get married by the beach. Imagine the vast possibilities of how your shared life will turn out as you stare at the big, blue ocean. The only decision you have to make is whether to have the wedding on sunrise or sunset. Take your pick.

Yacht wedding

Set sail on a new adventure as husband and wife with a yacht wedding. For couples who just want a more intimate ceremony, this is the perfect wedding venue for you. Invite a limited number of guests, the ones who really know your story, the ones who matter to you both. There’s serenity and peace in getting married on a yacht with only a few, select people witnessing your union.

Underwater wedding

Let your love be as deep as the sea as you dive into a new adventure as husband and wife. An underwater wedding ceremony might require a lot of logistical preparations, not to mention safety precautions. But hey, whatever you want on your special day, it’s your call. Getting married underwater is not commonly done by couples so if you both love diving then go ahead and get wet as you profess your love for each other.

They say that a successful marriage requires a lot of understanding and falling in love many times with the person over and over again. Begin the journey with a wedding venue that you’ll remember for years and years to come. / celr