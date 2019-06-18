Cebu Chamber promotes sustainability, innovation in tourism forum

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) calls for innovation and sustainability in tourism.

CCCI president Virgilio Espeleta noted the need for tourism industry to innovate to remain competitive.

He said that the contribution of the manufacturing sector to Cebu’s economy has declined because of the entry of cheap imports.

“Tourism should reverse and cover up these economic imbalance,” Espeleta said.

Edwin Cruz, chairperson of the Tourism Innovation Forum, noted the contribution of tourism to the economy, citing the growing number of convenience stores and motorcycles-for-hire.

Recognizing the importance of the tourism sector, the Cebu Chamber organized the tourism forum during the Cebu Business Month, Cruz noted.

Meanwhile, Espeleta urged stakeholders to apply innovation in tourism.

Espeleta also suggested that Cebu be promoted as a better option among ASEAN destinations. He then encouraged businesses to practice sustainable tourism.

“The Philippines is rich in natural resources, marine biodiversity, natural flora and fauna. Filipinos should exert efforts in preserving and enhancing these resources,” Espeleta said.

“This is to ensure balance between and social responsibility.” he added./dcb