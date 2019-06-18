Cebu Sharks try to bounce back, face Marikina on Friday

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol will try to pick the pieces up from their shocking 74-75 loss to the Bulacan Kuyas when they see action against the Marikina Shoemasters in Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakan Cup on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Marist School in Marikina.

The Sharks appeared to be on the verge of opening the season on a winning note last Friday as they led 71-64 with a little over two minutes remaining in the ballgame.

However, floor suddenly fell from right under the Sharks as they committed one error after another, which the Kuyas were more than happy to take advantage of, en route to ending the game on an 11-0 run.

The team’s star wingman, Patrick Cabahug, said the loss was a frustrating one for all of them but they will try to build off of the lessons everyone learned from that game.

“We all knew that game was frustrating. We just try to stay positive as we could and continue work hard both on practice and in game then to build more chemistry,” said the veteran sniper, one of only two ex-pros on the squad.

Cabahug reports that they have been making adjustments this past week, especially in trying to come up with ways to break the opponent’s pressure defense, something they struggled mightily against Bulacan.

“Definitely have to make adjustments. We adjust how to break the press of opponent, how we run the play and how to stay composed in the game because that’s what we lacked in our last game,” he added.

Being a grizzled veteran who has seen his fair share of hoop wars, both here and outside the country, Cabahug said he talked to the young guns. “I told them to learn from their mistakes and to practice more on what they need to improve so they’re ready when it’s game time.” /bmjo