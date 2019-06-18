Cesafi Partner’s Cup: SWU topples UCLM in high school action

Cebu City, Philippines—The Tough Gear-Southwestern University (SWU) Baby Cobras came alive in the third period to author a 68-55 win over the University of Cebu-Lapu Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus in the high school division of the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The boys of head coach Jerry Abuyabor started off slow and held just a 22-21 lead at halftime but suddenly came away from halftime looking energized and motivated. They eventually outscored UCLM 21-9 in the third to bring a 43-30 lead to the final canto.

The Baby Cobras did not get threatened in the fourth as they raised the lead to a high of 17.

Dezeo Villanueva led SWU-Phinma’s balanced attack with 12 points while big man Charles Libatog added nine.

John Dave Aznar and Aaron Nopal scored eight apiece to help the Baby Cobras get their second win in three games.

UCLM, on the other hand, remained winless in three games. /bmjo