Cebu Landmasters Inc. continues expansion, introduces actor Ian Veneracion as brand ambassador

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), the leading Vismin property developer, introduced actor Ian Veneracion as its first brand ambassador last June 10, 2019 at Oakridge Horizons.

“Ian’s personality and track record are a perfect fit for Cebu Landmasters. Whatever Ian does— be it acting, singing, or being a family man–he does it well extraordinarily,” said Joie Soberano-Bergundthal, CLI vice president and marketing director.

Veneracion, will be the face of the company’s “Live Extraordinarily” campaign which aims to give clients allow clients to experience CLI’s four advantages – hands-on service, value-added amenities, wide range of developments and VisMin expertise in all its properties.

“These advantages embody what Cebu Landmasters is about. With Ian Veneracion, the message will be clearly delivered that with us, you will be able to live extraordinarily”, says CLI chief executive officer Jose Soberano III.

The introduction of Veneracion as its brand ambassador comes during CLI’s big year as it eyes to launch 29 new projects in Visayas and Mindanao, a significant increase from the 15 projects launched last year.

The homegrown real estate development company posted a P702 million consolidated net income for the first quarter of 2019, a 41 percent hike from last year’s P499 million, with contributions from its new expansions in Bacolod, Dumaguete, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

CLI’s consolidated net profit for fiscal year 2018 also rose to P2.17 billion, a 72 percent increase from its P1.26 billion net profit in 2017. The property developer eyes to achieve a consolidated net income of P2.6 billion in 2019 as it begins new development projects in Bohol and Iloilo.

“Over the years, we have grown through the trust and satisfaction of the market because we enjoy make it our mission to exceed expectations. This has always been and will always be the CLI advantage,” said Soberano.

Founded in 2003, Cebu Landmasters Inc. has 57 developments in 8 key cities in Visayas and Mindanao—Cebu, Mandaue, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo and Bohol.

In Cebu, their properties include Asia Premier Residences, Base Line Residences, Mivesa Garden Residences, Velmiro Heights, Casa Mira (Linao, South, Labangon), Midori Plains, Latitude Corporate Center, Park Centrale, with ongoing projects such as 38 Park Avenue, Base Line Center, and Citadines Cebu City, among others.

For more information on CLI on how to “Life Extraordinarily,” visit www.cebulandmasters.com and follow @officialcebulandmasters on Facebook and @cebulandmasters on Instagram.