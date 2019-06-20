Cordova police on deputy chief’s death: Carillo was also ambushed in 2013

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova police are investigating the ambush and death of their own deputy chief, Police Chief Master Sargeant Deogenes Carillo, on Thursday morning, at past 10 a.m.

His fellow Cordova police officer, Police Chief Master Sergeant Marvin Ando, leads the investigation of the case and revealed to CDN Digital that this was not the first time Carillo faced an ambush.

In 2013, Carillo survived an ambush in Lapu-Lapu City in the middle of the election period, which he said was election related.

Ando, however, did not reveal the details of the incident amid the ongoing investigation of the killing of Carillo.

The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) already said in a statement that Carillo had derogatory records which caused him his supposed promotion in the ranks.

Carillo was previously assigned to the Naga Police Station before becoming deputy chief of Cordova Police. Prior to that, he was assigned to the Intelligence Branch of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Police Lieutenant Eloveo Marquez, CPPO spokesperson, said that there was a possibility that Carillo was involved in the drug trade although he could not yet reveal proof supporting the gravity of the accusation.

Read more: Acting deputy chief of Cordova Police ambushed

Ando said they were looking for closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras around the Cordova Central School to see if the two unidentified men on board a motorcycle were caught in any footage.

He said witnesses, who saw the incident, said the two unidentified perpetrators, who were wearing helmets, were on board a blue motorcycle, so they would be checking the nearby the streets as well for any evidence that a blue motorcycle passed by.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) has yet to submit the full report on the recovered evidence in the crime scene, but Ando noted that there were more than five bullet marks in the driver’s side window of Carillo’s car indicating a close encounter between Carillo and the perpetrators.

Yet, Ando also noted a few bullet marks in the passenger side of the car indicating the possible movement of the perpetrators.

A bullet trajectory test will be conducted on the car to identify if all bullets were directed towards Carillo or if Carillo was able to retaliate since his .45 caliber gun was found with him.

Carillo was on his way home to Punta Engaño when he was ambushed.

Ando said the body of Carillo, which is in Mandue City, would be up for an autopsy test.

He said the family had yet to give their statements to the police since the incident, but the Cordova Police had already coordinated with them.

So far, Ando said Carillo did not mention any threats against him, but their investigations would lean on his job as a police officer as a motive for the killing. /dbs