Cops nab ex-con with P647,000 shabu, send him back to jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former convict, who was just released from jail last month, is heading back to prison after he was caught in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Kinasang-an, Cebu City at past 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

Jennyson Sabanal, 40, was caught with 95 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P647,000 during the buy-bust operation, said Police Major Hendrix Bancoleta, Labangon Police Precinct chief.

Bancoleta said that they conducted the operation against Sabanal after a drug suspect they arested in an anti-drug operation four days ago pointed to Sabanal as their drug supplier.

He said that they coordinated with the Pardo Police Precinct in conducting the operation in Kinasang-an.

He said that after they arrested Sabanal, they confiscated several medium packs of suspected shabu placed in a pouch bag on the table.

He also said that Sabanal was just released last month from jail after serving two years for illegal drugs.

Read more: Ex-convict killed in shootout with cops in Talisay

This is the second police operation today involving former convicts, who were recently released from jail after serving two years for illegal drugs.

The first one at past 1 p.m. on June 20 in Talisay City ended in the death of the former convict since he shot it out with police officers instead of surrendering to them.

Meanwhile in the Kinasang-an operation, the arrested drug suspect Sabanal was detained at the Punta Police Precinct (old station) pending the filing of charges./dbs