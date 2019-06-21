Cesafi slaps sanctions on players, coaches involved in high school game scuffle

Cebu City, Philippines—Fines amounting to P25,000, one game suspensions and hours of community service will be imposed as sanctions for the players and coaches involved in the fracas that marred the end of the high school game between the University of Cebu (UC) and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in the Cesafi Partner’s Cup last Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Read more: UC downs USPF in fight-marred high school game

According to Cesafi deputy commissioner Danny Duran, one game suspensions will be slapped on UC guard Van Van Sevillejo and assistant coach Gary Hortelano. The same will be given to USPF’s Kyle Ochavo, Elijah Singson and assistant coach Christian Bacus.

Aside from that, each person mentioned above has to pay a P5,000 fine and serve four hours of community service at a place that will be designated by the Cebu City Sports Commission.

The untoward incident occurred towards the end of the game between the Baby Webmasters and the Baby Panthers, which the former won, 75-60.

Watch the tailend of the incident here:

Fight marred Cesafi Partner's Cup high school game UC vs USPF WATCH: Here's the tailend of the incident that marred the high school game of the Cesafi Partner's Cup between the University of Cebu and University of Southern Philippines Foundation on Thursday night, June 20, 2019. | Jonas Rey N. Panerio #CDNDigitalRead about it here: https://cebudailynews.inquirer.net/240335/uc-downs-uspf-in-fight-marred-high-school-game 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年6月20日周四

The game had already made a tense turn with 2:34 left when Ochavo was ejected from the game.

Then with 20 seconds remaining, Sevillejo and Singson got heated with one another as the former was bringing the ball up.

Sevillejo quickly charged Singson, which eventually brought different players and coaches into the fray. /bmjo