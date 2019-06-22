Cebu Sharks bounce back, topple Marikina

Cebu City, Philippines—The Cebu Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol bounced back from their tough loss to Bulacan last week by taking down the Marikina Shoemasters, 50-42, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Lakandula Cup on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the Marist School in Marikina.

The victory evened up the Sharks’ record at 1-1 (win-loss) after their crushing 74-75 loss to the Kuyas last week.

Marksman Patrick Cabahug led the Sharks in scoring with 14 points while William McAloney managed nine markers in a game that saw both teams struggle to put points up on the board.

As a matter of fact, Marikina’s 42-point output is the lowest score ever tallied by a team in the league’s brief history. The home team shot a measly 23 percent from the field, made just two of their 19 three-point attempts and missed eight of their 20 free-throws.

The Sharks led comfortably, 29-13, at halftime but the Shoemasters showed life and cut the deficit down to four, 32-36, heading to the fourth canto.

Marikina was still within striking distance, down by just five, 36-41, when Cebu gained some separation, thanks to a layup by Joel Lee Yu and a stepback jumper from the baseline by Cabahug that raised their lead to 10, 48-38, time down to 3:18.

Justine Padua led Marikina with 10 points and eight rebounds. /bmjo