Cordova cops checking CCTV footage showing Carillo’s killers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova police have found a closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of a motorcycle with two men on board that fit the description of witnesses on the killers of the town’s deputy police chief, Police Chief Master Sergeant Deogenes Carillo.

According to Police Chief Master Sergeant Marvin Ando, lead investigator of the case, the Cordova Municipal Central Command was able to provide the CCTV footage along M. Quezon National Highway and Babag II roads where the motorcycle passed by.

Ando said that the blue motorcycle was seen in the footage with two men wearing helmets making it more difficult to identify the perpetrators.

He also said the plate number was blurred and could not yet be deciphered.

“When the SITG (Special Investigation Task Group) will be formed, maybe we can subject the footage to digital experts to make the footage clearer,” said Ando.

He also said the Crime Laboratory was conducting a bullet trajectory test on the car of Carillo to identify if all bullets that hit the car came from the outside or in the inside.

The results of this test will indicate whether Carillo had been able to retaliate or not.

Ando said he hoped that with the new developments in the investigations, they would be able to identify the perpetrators sooner.

While the Cordova police investigate the death of their own deputy chief, they also mourn losing him.

Ando said that he still could not believe that Carillo was dead.

He said he looked up to Carillo because the deputy chief was among the veteran police officers in the station.

For Ando, Carillo was silent but experienced.

Ando was a new officer, but he could count on Carillo to guide him.

Police Staff Sergeant Barry Inot, Cordova Police Station desk officer, said that Carillo was a good deputy chief although he had a tendency to be late.

As a friend, Inot said Carillo was a good person that they could always count on.

Carillo was friendly and respectful to the staff.

Police Captain Efren Diaz Jr., Cordova Police chief, also said that even though Carillo had mishaps occasionally as a deputy, he was a trusty colleague and a good friend.

Despite the controversy of Carillo’s death, his fellow police officers in Cordova will miss his trusty figure in the station. /dbs