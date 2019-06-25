Coach Remolino rates S. Korea performance of Talisay triathlon team at 85%

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group – Go for Gold (TLTG-GFG) head coach Roland “Andoy” Remolino is happy with the performance of his athletes in the recently held 2019 Gyeongju ASTC Triathlon Asian Championship in South Korea.

However, in his assessement, he isn’t satisfied with the whole performance as it was lacking about 15 percent.

“Kuwang jud tungod sa race course ug sa climate didto, cguro kuwang mga 15 percent,” said Remolino, but he added that “pero happy ra gihapon, mga 85 percent lipay, 15% additional sa training.”

(It was really lacking because of the race course and the climate, perhaps it was lacking 15 percent but I’m still 85 percent happy, the other 15 percent will be for additional training.)

The Talisay City, Cebu-based group was led by Remolino’s son, 19-year-old Andrew Kim Remolino, who ensured his slot to represent the Philippines in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games by being the first Filipino to cross the finish line in 17th place overall with a time of one hour, 59 minutes and 08 seconds in the Elite category.

In the Under 23 Men’s, Renz Wynn Corbin and Alfred Pacabis II were the third and fourth Filipinos, respectively, to finish.

Corbin was 21st overall with a time of 2:17:32 while Pacabis was 22nd overall after clocking 2:20:52.

In the Junior Elite Women, Nicole Marie Del Rosario was the second Filipino to cross the finish line, finishing 26th overall with her time of 1:11:59.

Charles Jeremiah Lipura was the fourth Filipino in the Junior Elite Men, finishing 37th overall after clocking 1:03:28.

In the Under 15 Men, Matthew Hermosa placed fifth despite suffering from hypothermia as the water was freezing. He clocked 33:54 and had to be immediately brought to the hospital for immediate treatment.

In the distaff side, Moira Frances Erediano came in as the second Filipino. She was 13th overall with a time of 38:12.

In the PTS4, Alex Niño Silverio, who was the lone Filipino, finished 7th overall with his time of 1:21:14.

The team will be gearing up next for the Penong’s 5150 on July 7, 2019 in Davao City./dbs