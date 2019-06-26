Cebuana StarStruck alumna shares tips to Season 7’s Final 14 aspirants

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dream, believe, survive, and enjoy.

These are the pieces of advice from Cebuana Starstruck alumna Diva Montelaba to those who made it to GMA’s Final 14 of “StarStruck” Season 7 last weekend.

“Always remember that this is your dream we are talking about. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Montelaba told CDN Digital.

She also told the hopefuls to focus in the competition to achieve their goals.

“StarStruck” is a reality talent search of Kapuso Network hosted by StarStruck Season 1 Ultimate Female Survivor Jennylyn Mercado and Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes.

The competition also has a council comprised of Heart Evangeslista, Cherie Gil, and Jose Manalo.

Montelaba believes that the competition will give them the chance to show what they got and it is important to believe on the things that they can do.

“No one will ever strongly believe in you than yourself. Believe that you are in that postion for a reason. As long as you believe in yourself, then you’ll be confident enough and you will do great for sure,” she said.

Since the journey will not be easy, it is important to work hard since everyone in the competition will be, for sure, competitive, talented, and deserving aspirants.

She reminded them that there would be a lot of struggles and sometimes people who would be hard to deal with.

“There will be times that you will doubt yourselves, but it is all up to you if you want to survive, give up and lose the chance of discovering the best version of yourself. Laban lang,” Montelaba said.

But the most important tip given by the Starstruck alumna to the hopefuls is for them to enjoy the entire experience.

“Super fun and memorable kaayo, but lisud sad gyud mao nang focus jud sa mga tasks, always listen to the mentors, and do your absolute best every challenge night,” she said.

(It will be fun and memorable. Focus on your tasks, listen to your mentors, and do yor best in every challenge.)

Montelaba is a Minglanilla native and product of the show’s Season 5 where she finished first runner-up.

The Cebuana actress appeared in several Kapuso shows such as the “The Cure”, “Kambal Karibal”, “Haplos”, “Tadhana”, and “Alyas Robinhood.”

Top 14 revealed

Last weekend, the Final 14 were announced.

The Final 14 composed of Pamela Prinster, Angelic Guzman, Dani Porter, Ella Cristofani, Shayne Sava, Lexi Gonzales, Rere Madrid, Abdul Raman, Karl Aquino, Kim de Leon, Gelo Alagban, Jeremy Sabido, Jerick Dolormente, and Allen Ansay.

Cebu’s bet and beauty queen Mary Jae Felizarta only made it to Top 22.

In her Facebook post, she said, “I got eliminated pero all things happen for a reason! I am just so blessed to even have this opportunity in the first place. I mean, Top 22 out of 12,000? Even with my lack of Tagalog? Just goes to show anything can happen as long as you put your mind to it. Maraming salamat sa inyo para sa suporta.”

(I got eliminated but all things happen for a reason. I am just so blessed to even have this opportunity in the first place. I mean, Top 22 out of 12,000? Even with my lack og Tagalog? Just goes to show anything can happen as long as you put your mind to it. Thank you so much for your support.)

Felizarta wore the sash for Bantayan town during Binibining Cebu 2018 and was the lead dancer of Mambaling Performing Arts of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City during Sinulog Festival 2019.