Point-to-point rule implementation for V-hires put on hold

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulator Board (LTFRB) has put on hold the implementation of the point-to-point policy for UV Express or commonly known as V-Hire.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto said that their central office had decided to postpone the implementation of the policy, since they were still conducting consultations on affected stakeholders.

The point-to-point system was supposedly set to be implemented last June 16.

“Kami diri, we’ve conducted random interviews with jeepney drivers ug mga bus, kay sila man ang naapektuhan. Pero ang ilang reaction, gusto sila nga i-implement,” Montealto said.

(We have conducted random interviews with jeepney drivers and bus drivers because they are the ones to be affected by these policy. But their reaction is they would want it implemented.)

Under the policy, V-Hires will no longer be allowed to load and unload passengers outside the designated terminals.

Aside from this, Montealto said that the policy would also eliminate competition between V-Hires and jeepneys and buses.

“Kay barato raman ang plete sa V-Hire, unya makapanaog bisag asa,” he added.

Tarpaulins that were earlier posted in different V-Hire Terminals, which reminded V-Hire drivers on the implementation of the point-to-point system, were also removed by LTFRB-7.

“Naghulat rata sa result sa consultation and investigation and ang atong Central Office mo-advise ra sila,” he said.

(We are just waiting for the result of the consultation and investigation from the Central Office. They would just advise us on what to do.)/dbs