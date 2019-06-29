Southwest monsoon to bring heavy rain over Luzon, Visayas, parts of Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — Flashfloods and heavy rain are expected on Saturday due to the effects of the southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said.

In its public weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Metro Manila, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), Western Visayas, Zambales, Bataan, Batangas and Cavite will experience scattered light to heavy rainfall.

The rest of Luzon, Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula meanwhile will experience possible flash floods, landslides during severe thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

The rest of Mindanao will also experience heavy rain due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa is also monitoring a low pressure area which was last spotted 970 kilometers east of Juban, Sorsogon as of 3 a.m. (Editor: Mike U. Frialde)