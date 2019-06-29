Tom keeps promise, releases last set of 44 vehicles to 25 barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The last set of city-owned vehicles to be donated to the barangays in Cebu City has been approved by the 14th Cebu City Council in their last session on Tuesday, June 25.

Forty four cars will be distributed to 25 barangays in Cebu City, the final leg of outgoing Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s promise to donate the newly repaired cars to the barangays that they had been commissioned to in the past three years.

Councilor Sisinio Andales authored the resolution for the 25 deeds of donations that would be given to the barangays.

These deeds of donation will certify that they will be the custodians of these vehicles.

Barangays Bonbon, Pit-os, Parian, Pahina San Nicolas, Pahina Central, Sto. Niño, Tabunan, Zapateran, Tinago, Talamban, Taptap, Paril, and Buot-Taop will be receiving one vehicle each.

Two vehicles each will be donated for Barangays Pamutan, Luz, Lorega San Miguel, Lahug, Tagbao, Sudlon II and Malubog while the Barangays Toong, Suba and Mabolo will receive three vehicles each.

Barangay Tisa will be receiving four vehicles as well.

The donated vehicles were part of the vehicle purchase that the city government made a few years ago. These were assigned to the barangays while the city continued to shoulder its gasoline expenses.

These cars were recalled on March and April for maintenance and repair and were eventually returned to the barangays before the May 13 elections.

Donating the vehicles will mean the barangay will now be the custodians of the vehicles, and that they will also be tasked to maintain these vehicles and shoulder the expenses.

In total, the city donated the 114 cars to 70 barangays in the city as promised by Osmeña before he would step down as mayor of the city on June 30.

Donating the vehicles to the barangay was supposed to be one of the plans of incoming Mayor Edgardo Labella but a month before his assumption to office, Osmeña decided to donate the vehicles before his term could end.

Osmeña’s wife, Councilor Margarita Osmeña, said that the outgoing mayor had long planned to donate the vehicles but did not publicize his plans./dbs