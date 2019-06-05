13 more Cebu City barangays to get their share of donated vehicles from City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 13 Cebu City barangays will already get to own the city-issued vehicles that were earlier assigned for their use but were recalled by City Hall for repair.

The 16 vehicles up for donation consist of Toyota Hilux, Toyota Innova and a Hyundai cars.

The donation of the vehicles was authorized by 13 separate resolutions authored by Councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr. of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) and approved by other City Council members during their June 4, 2019 session.

Under the deed of donation, one vehicle will each be given to Barangays Kalunasan, Kinasang-an, Mambaling, Poblacion Pardo, Punta Princessa, San Nicolas Proper, Sapangdaku, Sawang Calero, Sinsin, Sudlon II and Tabunan.

Barangay Inayawn is set to receive three vehicles while Labangon will be getting two because the two barangays are bigger in terms of population and land area in comparison with the 11 other barangays, Gabuya said.

After the donation is made, recipient barangays will already become custodians of said vehicles and spent for its future upkeep.

The donated vehicles were part of the purchase which the city government made a few years back. These were assigned to the barangays while the city continued to shoulder its gasoline allocation.

Mayor Tomas Osmeña ordered the vehicles recalled early this year for maintenance and repair works.

Before he officially vacates his post on June 30, Osmeña wanted all of the city’s 80 barangays to have their share of city-donated vehicles, irregardless of the barangay officials political affiliation.

A total of 24 barangays received the first batch of donation of 42 vehicles on March 21, 2019.

The second batch of donation will involve the 16 newly repaired vehicles for the 13 barangays.

Gabuya said that the city’s 43 other barangays will be getting their share of donated vehicles before the month ends.

He said that he will continue to author resolutions that will allow the donation of vehicles to the 43 remaining barangays during the two last remaining session that the Council will have before they go on recess to allow a transition from the Osmeña administration to the assumption of mayor-elect Edgar Labella. /dcb