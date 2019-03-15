Palace: China rejects third party probe on sinking of Filipino boat
MANILA, Philippines — China has refused a third party investigation on the June 9 sinking of a Filipino boat at Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea.
“China does not want a third party,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a Palace briefing on Monday.
Duterte had earlier said he was okay with having a third party investigation even as he agreed on a Philippines-China probe on the sinking of the Filipino boat.
A Chinese trawler rammed a Filipino boat and left 22 Filipino fishermen at sea on the night early June.
But Duterte had downplayed the incident as just a “little maritime accident,” saying the Filipino boat was not sunk but merely “sideswiped” – a normal occurrence in the open sea.
