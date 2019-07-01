Gwen orders halt on all small-scale quarry operations in Cebu

Cebu City, Philippines—There will be no quarrying activities in the whole of Cebu Province starting Monday, July 1, 2019.

This after Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has issued a memorandum directing the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro) to stop processing all quarry permit applications.

The suspension, however, only covers the small-scale quarry operations which are being supervised and whose permits were issued by the provincial government.

Large-scale quarry operations are under the regulation of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Garcia also asked the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) for the apprehension of those who will not heed to the suspension.

Garcia also ordered for the suspension of all issued permits pending review. /bmjo