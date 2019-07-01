Organizers to add 200 slots for IronGirl, open online registration on July 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Women and girls who failed to register for the Herbalife IronGirl Cebu will still get a chance to join one of the sidelight events of the Ironman 70.3 as the organizers will be opening up another 200 slots for the event.

Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI), the organizers of the event, will once again open online registration on Thursday, July 4, 2019 starting at 8 a.m.

Registration for the IronGirl originally opened last June 12 but the 1,100 slots that SEI prepared got sold out in just three hours.

The IronGirl Cebu is slated for August 9, 2019 with the start and finish at the Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort and Spa, Cebu in Lapu-Lapu City.

The IronGirl is a five-kilometer fun run which will take participants from Shangri-la to Punta Engaño and back.

It was organized for the wives, girlfriends and any other female relatives of the participants of the half IronMan.

However, it is also open to any other females wanting to get into the festive mood for the Ironman 70.3 Philippines. Last year, IronGirl attracted 800 participants.

Each participant will get their own specially crafted IronGirl Finisher’s medal and shirt.

The Ironman 70.3 Philippines, on the other hand, will be happening on August 11, 2019. /bmjo