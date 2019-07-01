Comelec proclaims Guardo as newest addition to Cebu City Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has proclaimed Councilor Jerry Guardo as the newest addition to the Cebu City Council representing the city’s north district.

He will replace former Councilor Alvin Arcilla whom Comelec has ordered disqualified from seeking a fourth term in office.

Guardo’s proclamation was held at the Comelec head office at the Palacio de Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila, earlier today, July 1.

He was proclaimed by Members of the National Board of Canvassers consisting of Lawyer Abigael Justine Cuaresma-Lilagan -chairperson, Lawyer John Rex C. Laudiango – vice chairperson, and Director Ester Villaflor-Roxas – member.

Guardo, who used to be allied with the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), is set to take his oath of office on Tuesday morning before Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella.

He said that he will be making a formal announcement of his support for the Labella administration after he takes his oath of office.

Guardo garnered the 9th highest vote among candidates for councilor in Cebu City’s north district in the May 13 midterm elections. He received a total of 99,115 votes.

In his facebook post, Guardo expressed his gratitude for all those who stood by him until his proclamation.

“I was proclaimed 8th placer after garnering 99,115 votes. Padayon sa pag serbisyo. Thank you, Lord!” said Guardo on his Facebook post.

Guardo said that his proclamation came at a perfect time.

“God’s perfect plan. Just in time,” he said on his FB post. /dcb