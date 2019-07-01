Rama hints of surprises at City Council’s inaugural session

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Stay tuned.”

This is Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama’s advice to the public as he hints about several changes in the 15th Sangguniang Panlungsod on its inaugural session on Tuesday, July 2.

Rama, who would be the presiding officer of the 15th City Council, said in a press briefing on July 1 that he was hoping that the administration’s Partido Barug would get the majority of the council.

He said that if the administration would get the majority in the council then it would be able to push through with the projects of the administration.

He, however, said that even if the opposition would take the majority of the council, it would still be a united one.

Rama said that he had met with elected councilors in preparation for the inaugural session where they discussed council matters including committee chairmanships, room assignments, and sitting arrangements inside the session hall.

However, he said that nothing was final until the first session would end on Tuesday afternoon especially on who would lead the council as the majority.

He also said that the committee chairmanships had yet been finalized yet because they had yet to know what party would have the majority in the council.

During the end of the May 13 elections, opposition party, Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BO-PK), garnered majority of the seats with 11 councilors to Barug’s eight.

But the Commission on Elections (Comelec) cancellation of the candidacy of BO-PK Councilor Alvin Arcilla paved the way for Councilor Jerry Guardo to take a seat in the council.

Guardo was from BO-PK, but he recently pledged support to Mayor Edgardo Labella, turning the tables in favor of Partido Barug.

Similarly, Councilor David Tumulak also announced his desire to serve as an independent councilor and pledged support to Labella, leaving BOPK with another lost member.

Barug and its allies stand now with a fighting chance of nine councilors against BO-PK’s nine councilors as well.

But if BO-PK Councilor Sisinio Andales, who faces a case similar with Arcilla and whose certificate of candidacy was cancelled by the Comelec, would fail to get a temporary restraining order to stay the execution of the Comelec’s decision then he would be replaced by Councilor Joel Garganera of Barug.

This development will make the Partido Barug, the administration’s party, the majority party of the City Council.