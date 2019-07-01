Teacher, facing a libel case, arrested in Mandaue school

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 42-year-old public school teacher, who is facing a libel case, got the shock of his life when police arrested him in school in Mandaue City at past noon on July 1.

Levi Cortes of Danao City was handcuffed after he was served a warrant of arrest by members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) , said Police Executive Master Sergeant Willard Selibio of CIDG-7

Selibio said that the warrant of arrest against Cortes was issued by Judge James Stewart Ramon Himalaloan of Branch 7 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) for a case of libel filed by Cebu City Councilor Presca Niña Mabatid, who is also the owner and CEO of PinoyCare Visa Center.

Judge Himalaloan has set a P30,000 bail for Cortes’ temporary liberty.

Cortes said that he did not know that he had libel case was filed against him and he did not know about the warrant of arrest either.

He said this must have been the time when he applied for a visa to work abroad with PinoyCare.

But he claimed that he later asked for a refund of P83,000 when he believed that they did not understand each other on what he wanted in working abroad.

Cortes, who is also a pastor, was detained at the CIDG-7 detention cell./dbs