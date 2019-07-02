Student stabbed while on his way home in Barangay Guadalupe

Cebu City, Philippines—A 22-year-old Grade 10 student continues to recover at a hospital after being stabbed by five still unidentified suspects while on his way home in Barangay Guadalupe here on Monday night, July 1, 2019.

Police Captain Dexter Basigro, chief of the Guadalupe Police, identified the victim as Jeremiah Baclayon of Sitio San Roque, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe.

CDN Digital broke the news Monday night, saying that the victim was a minor, based on information from the student’s adviser. But it was later found out, as confirmed by the victim’s older brother Daniel Baclayon, that Jeremiah was already 22.

Based on initial investigation from the police, the victim was said to be on his way home when he was met by a group of five individuals who waited for him outside his school.

Police said the five, for still unknown reasons, stabbed the victim with an ice pick and a knife then left immediately.

Baclayon was rushed to the nearest hospital after the incident.

But Daniel had a different story to tell. He told CDN Digital that Jeremiah was helping a classmate who wanted a companion on the way home. He also said that he knew the identity of one of those who stabbed his younger brother.

Police are still continuing their investigation of the incident. /bmjo