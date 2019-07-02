Drug bust yields P8M worth of suspected shabu

Cebu City, Philippines—Police seized around P8.1 million worth of suspected illegal drugs from a man in Sitio Lahing Lahing in Barangay Mabolo here on Tuesday dawn, July 2, 2019.

Roland Cosep, 42, was busted in a joint follow up operation by the Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Visayas and the police stations of Mabolo and Consolacion town.

Taken from the Cosep, a former welder, were several repacked medium-sized sachets of reported illegal drugs that has a street value of around P8.1 million. It weighed a total of 1.2 kilos.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Mayam, chief of the PDEG Visayas who headed the operation, said considers Cosep a high-value target due to the amount of drugs he is able to sell around Metro Cebu.

The suspect, however, said the illegal drugs taken from him were only left to him by a certain “Mark” on Monday midnight. /bmjo