Garcia appoints former HRMO as provincial admin

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has named former Capitol Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) head Noli Valencia as her provincial administrator.

Valencia’s appointment is effective Tuesday, July 2.

“I chose him because he brings with him his years of experience working in the Capitol, particularly the HRMO, which is under the Provincial Administrator,” Garcia said.

Valencia, who retired from public office in 2015, worked in the HRMO since the term of Garcia’s father, former governor Pablo Garcia, who served as governor from 1995 to 2004.

“Nalipay ko nga ang iyang trust and confidence naa gihapon nako,” Valencia said in a separate interview.

(I am happy that I still have the governor’s trust and confidence.)

Meanwhile, Garcia has yet to appoint the head of the Provincial Legal Office.

“Our Provincial Legal Officer, as of now, is put on hold. Anyway, the Provincial Legal Office is already managed very well by our assistant legal officers and our lawyers,” Garcia said.

The positions of the Provincial Administrator, PLO and Provincial Information Officer (PIO) are coterminous with the governor. / celr