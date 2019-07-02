Green Lancers improve to 5-0 in Cesafi Partner’s Cup

Cebu City, Philippines—The ARQ Builders-University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers continued on its undefeated run as they ripped apart the Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, 73-60, in the 2019 Cesafi Partner’s Cup on Tuesday night, July 2, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Lassina Coulibally and Jancork Cabahug came up with big baskets down the stretch to hold off the comeback attempt of the Cobras and tally their fifth win in as many games, while also handing SWU-Phinma its first loss in four outings.

Coulibally, UV’s foreign student-athlete from the Ivory Coast, led the Green Lancers with 17 points, eight of which came in the final canto. Cabahug, meanwhile, put up 14 markers.

UV was comfortably ahead, 60-44, in the fourth when SWU-Phinma pulled to within five, 57-62, behind a 13-3 run sparked by the three-point shooting of Gerald Fernandez.

But that would be as close as the Cobras could get as Coulibally coolly sank two free throws while Cabahug drilled a straightaway three-pointer to raise the Green Lancers’ lead back to 10, 67-57, with just 2:34 to go.

Red Cachuela paced SWU-Phinma with 15 points while Shaquille Imperial and Fernandez each had 11 markers.

The Cobras, though, got just a measly eight points from Senegalese Lamine Thiam, who struggled from both the field and the free throw stripe. /bmjo