Capitol distributes P2.3 million relief items, water tanks to Tipolo fire victims

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A total of P2.3 million relief items was distributed by the Cebu Provincial Government to nearly 1,700 families on Tuesday, July 2, who were left homeless in a dawn fire that wiped three sitios in Barangay Tipolo on June 27.

The fire victims formed long queues in front of the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) when two trucks of the Provincial Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) arrived bearing relief goods and water tanks.

The CICC currently serves as the evacuation center.

Twenty 1,000-liter water tanks, 3,300 20-liter plastic containers, and 44 200-liter plastic drums were delivered at the CICC for the fire victims.

Each family received food packs containing five kilos of rice, 13 packs of noodles, 4 canned goods, a dozen packs of instant coffee, two plates, three tumblers, two water containers, a pail, and a cooking pot.

They also received sleeping materials such as blankets, mosquito net, and sleeping mat.

The items are from the prepositioned goods of the PDRRMO and the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia led the distribution of the items to the fire victims.

Meanwhile, Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes assured the fire victims that they will negotiate with the owners of the lot to let the fire victims rebuild their homes.

If they succeed, Cortes said they will implement reblocking first before they allow the fire victims to rebuild.

Cortes said the city government will look for other relocation site if the lot owners will not heed their request to allow the fire victims to rebuild their homes.

Cortes has instructed the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) Office to expedite the process of releasing the cash assistance to the fire victims.

Each homeowner whose house is totally burned will receive P10,000 while renters, sharers and house owners with partially-burned houses will receive P5,000.

Maricel Yu, chief of the CSWS, said they are now finalizing the list of validated affected residents which is the last stage before they make the report and recommendation for the release of the cash aid. / celr