Know the story behind the viral father-daughter driving lessons video

Cebu City, Philippines— Remember the father and daughter who went viral because of their driving lessons caught on cam?

Well, let’s get to know more about the story behind the trending driving lessons videos of 23-year-old Chadyl de los Santos with her 59-year-old father, Eleno de los Santos.

Chadyl shared with CDN Digital that it was last March 10, 2019, when her father finally agreed to be her personal driving instructor.

“I kept on asking my dad to teach me how to drive for the longest time and finally, one day, he decided to teach me, I felt very special kay akoy ray babae namong lima ka managigsoon unya ako ra gyud sad iyang gi hands- on nga gi tudlo-an,” shared Chadyl. (.. because I’m the only girl among five siblings and I was the only one who he taught hands-on.)

In her post, Shadyl shared a lot of videos of their driving lessons.

But one video stood out most. Watch it here:

Me: maglibog ko bisaya pa, english lang🙄Him: LEFT!😂 由 Chadyl de los Santos 发布于 2019年3月10日周日

In the video, Eleno is seen teaching Chadyl how to back up the vehicle they were in. Eleno was teaching his daughter in Bisaya, or the Cebuano language, which somehow confused Chadyl. At this point, Eleno was explaining to Chadyl how to turn left while backing up. “Kung muliko ka’s wala, unsa may lubagon nimo? wala ka,” Eleno was heard saying. (If you want to turn left, where will you turn the steering wheel? To the left.)

Chadyl told her father she was confused with the Bisaya terms and asked if he could say it in English. This is when seemingly irritated Eleno yelled at her, “LEFT!”

The video was a hit to netizens, as it was shared 8,500 times as of July 3, 2019. That certain “left!” video was viewed more than 2 million times.

Her post also had 46 comments. One of those who commented was Ging P. Fernandez, who said, “Maayo kay taas ug pasesnya ang papa dai hahaha.” (It’s good that your father has a lot of patience hahaha.)

Netizen Jinky Demonteverde Cabantan also said “Hahahahaha libog kos bisaya pa english! supportive sad ang papa left.” (I’m confused with Bisaya pa, English! And papa was supportive, ‘left!'”)

Since then, Chadyl has already learned how to drive on her own, although she admits she isn’t a good driver just yet.

She said the experience was such a funny and memorable one because she not only learned how to drive but also enjoyed the company of her special personal driving instructor—her dad. And of course, it was for free. /bmjo