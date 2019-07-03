‘Digong 8888 Hotline’ airs on PTV-4 in July

MANILA, Philippines – Three years after government launched a 24-hour complaint hotline, Malacañang announced Wednesday the airing of “Digong 8888 Hotline” on state-run PTV 4 this July.

In a press statement, the Palace said the new public service program “aims to bridge the gap between government agencies and the people through segments that will directly address the ordinary Filipino’s concerns on various government services.”

The Palace added “there are also plans to have special episodes where President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will personally answer and respond to calls and questions.”

The new weekly show, which starts on July 11, airs on PTV-4 and its affiliate provincial stations every Thursday from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

“A featured agency of the week will tackle queries from viewers through field interviews and social media, including FAQs or Frequently Asked Questions for a thorough understanding of its processes,” the Palace said.

Case studies culled from the Presidential Complaint Center and 8888 files will also be featured, the Palace added.

The 8888 hotline, managed by the Office of the Executive Secretary, operates 24/7 and receives people’s complaints about government corruption and red tape while the PCC “is a frontline desk of the Office of the President which serves as a liaison unit to various departments and agencies of government on all requests for assistance and information, as well as complaints and grievances.”

In July 2016, the Duterte administration launched the 8888 hotline after the President issued Executive Order No. 6, institutionalizing 8888 as the Citizens’ Complaint Center.

“Kung kayo’y inabuso, kung kayo’y pinagsamantalahan, kung may hindi kayo nagustuhan sa gobyerno, tumawag kayo, day and night at ‘yung mga importanteng problema na nakikita ko, aksyunan ko kaagad,” Duterte then said.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo will host the new program together with Assistant Secretary Kris Roman of the Office of the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and PTV news anchor Trixie Jaafar. (Editor: Mike U. Frialde)