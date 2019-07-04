Stronger online presence for Pagsangyaw Season 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Pagsangyaw 2021, the evangelical program of the Archdiocese of Cebu in its component parishes, will be having a stronger presence online in its second season.

According to Commission on the Laity chairperson, Fe Barino, they saw in the first season of the Pagsangyaw that there was a growing need for catechism for modern Catholics, especially the youth. They saw that through social media and video-sharing sites, the program can be seen touching more lives.

This is the reason why they are planning to upload videos on a weekly basis and will encourage parishes to do livestream also on a weekly basis.

In the first season of Pagsangyaw, the segments were uploaded online and the feedback was positive with the younger generation and the Filipinos abroad.

The Basilica Mignore del Santo Niño, for example, does livestreams on Facebook for their Sunday Pagsangyaw speakers and the response have been positive with many Filipinos abroad, who have been studiously following the segments weekly.

Barino urged the faithful to look out for the videos on the Commission’s facebook page, Pagsangyaw 2021, and to subscribe to the Youtube Channel, LayKo Cebu, to get updates on the most recent segment.

The Pagsangyaw Season 2 will begin on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in all parishes and will feature talks from Archbishop Jose Palma. It will be broadcasted in the parishes of the archdiocese.

Barino hopes that the program, which aims to boost the evangelization of the Church, will reach more Filipinos in time for the 500th year anniversary of Catholicism in the Philippines on 2021.

One of the greatest challenge of Pagsangyaw for the Commission is the training of the laity speakers who will be speaking in their own parishes about their life in the faith.

Barino said they will be mobilizing the lay organizations to activate the other parishes that were unsuccessful in the implementation of Pangasangyaw in its first season.

Only 82 of 170 parishes in Cebu were able to participate in the first season of Pagsangyaw.

“We want to bring the Pangsangyaw to the faithful, to make them feel the essence of being Catholics especially during the anniversary in 2021,” said Barino.

Barino sees the opportunity of Season 2 to gather more faithful to speak out on how their faith played a role on their lives and bring together the Catholic community closer.

The Pagsangyaw Season 2 will be launched on Saturday, July 6, at the International Eucharistic Convention (IEC) Pavillion in Cebu City. /bmjo